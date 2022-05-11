Pair Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad with the Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard at $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Case for latest 10.2-inch iPad at $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a match of the second-best discount to date and lowest price of the year. Today’s offer also comes within $4 of the all-time low set once before back in September. Logitech’s Slim Folio Keyboard upgrades the typing experience of Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPads with a wrap-around design that protects your machine while not in use. Alongside an integrated holder for an Apple Pencil, you’re also looking at 4-year battery off the replaceable coin cell battery on top of Bluetooth connectivity and three adjustable viewing angles. Head below for more.

While the folio form-factor on the lead deal is going to be hard to beat for an iPad tagging along to the classroom or any other workstations away from home, those who want a dedicated device can save some extra cash. To that end, the new Logitech Keys-To-Go is a great option to consider with a slim design and super-light build that is about as ideal as it gets for throwing in your backpack or just using around the house. Its $55 price tag also makes for a more affordable alternative, too.

Another one of Logitech’s more affordable iPad accessories is also on sale right now, with its Crayon stylus sitting at a new low of $57.50. We also just took a hands-on look at Logitech’s new Lift vertical mouse. Running the new ergonomic accessory through its paces, our Tested with 9to5Toys review explores what to expect from the upright experience.

Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Case features:

Turn your iPad into a laptop in one click Well-spaced keys and iOS shortcuts make typing fast and comfortable Slim Folio locks your iPad at an optimal angle for typing and holds firm on any surface from a desk to your lap Slim design fits perfectly and protects iPad from bumps scratches and spills without weighing you down Easy setup a reliable Bluetooth low energy wireless connection and long lasting battery life make the Slim Folio an indispensable tool for iPad.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!