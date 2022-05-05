Logitech Crayon complements any of Apple’s latest iPads at new low of $57.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is currently offering the latest Logitech Crayon for iPad at $57.48 shipped. Down from the usual $70 price tag, which you’ll still currently pay at Best Buy, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at $1 below our previous mention from back in February. This new grey version of Logitech’s popular Crayon stylus launched last year and arrives with support for all of Apple’s most recent iPads. Ranging from the entry-level 10.2-inch model to higher-end iPad Pro configurations and more, this delivers Apple Pencil features for less. Refueling over a built-in Lightning port, it offers palm rejection features on top of fast-pairing right to your device. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the original model, too.

Compared to the real thing, today’s lead deal is as good as it gets for an iPad stylus from a well-known brand. You’ll still pay the full $129 price tag for Apple Pencil 2 right now, which really just shows how far the savings go on the Logitech Crayon.

All of this week’s best Apple deals are all about iPad, and Amazon has quite a few ongoing markdowns worth a look. If the new all-time low on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 at $99 off isn’t of much interest, Amazon is also clearing out iPad Air 4 stock with the best prices yet across several configurations at as much as $150 off. Then there’s also the brand-new iPad Air 5, which is marked down for one of the first times since launching earlier in the spring at up to $70 off.

Logitech Crayon features:

Select objects or take notes on your compatible Apple device with this Logitech Crayon digital pencil. Palm rejection technology ensures you don’t make unwanted marks, while the smart tip lets you draw precise lines. A lightning cable (not included) charges your Logitech Crayon digital pencil for up to 7.5 hours of writing time, and the flat shape prevents accidental rolling off your desk.

