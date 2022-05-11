Oakywood’s natural merino wool and felt AirPods Pro Case now nearly 50% off at $23 (Reg. $45)

Oakywood is now offering its Felt AirPods Pro Case down at $23. Regularly $45, this is matching our previous mention at nearly 49% off the going and the lowest we have tracked. While shipping fees vary by location and item at Oakywood, today’s sizable price drop will take care of that and then some. While this might not be the new AirPods 3 handmade wooden model we saw hit earlier in the year, it still delivers a natural cover for folks rocking Apple’s pro-grade earbuds and Oakywood will plant a tree in honor of your purchase for you anyway. As you’ll know from our Tested with 9to5Toys review, it delivers a soft merino wool build with a snap closure and an integrated clip alongside a felt and microfiber interior layer to hug your AirPods case. More details below.

If the natural felt approach isn’t working for you, save some cash and go with the Caseology Vault for AirPods Pro. Starting from $14 Prime shipped, this is a popular option on Amazon that comes in four colorways while delivering an included carbiner-style clip, “extra secure adhesive tape,” and a shock-absorbing design.

If you’re an AirPods 3 users, be sure to check out the deals we spotted on elago’s Snapshot cases starting from $8.50 and with up to 35% in savings. They not only protect your AirPods case but also deliver a slot for your Apple AirTag item tracker, much like the must-see Ice Cream Case from the brand we saw go on sale this morning. Now seeing the first discount we have tracked, this one delivers an adorable silicone cover for your Apple AirTag and you can get all of the details right here.

Oakywood Felt AirPods Pro Case features:

The felt AirPods Pro case is made of soft, 100 OEKO-TEX certified merino wool. The AirPods sleeve, lined with a thin layer of microfiber, will keep your AirPods Pro in place and protect them against falls. Thanks to a special clip, the felt AirPods sleeve can accompany you wherever you want – on the way to work or on mountain trips. Attach the case to your backpack, bag, or keys and keep the best sound quality within your reach.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!