elago’s latest AirTag keychain case brings some ice cream vibes to your item finder at $11.50

elago’s official Amazon storefront now offers its all-new Ice Cream AirTag Keychain Case for $11.60 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $14, today’s offer marks the first discount we’ve seen since launching late last month and now rests at nearly 20% off. As the brand’s latest themed AirTag accessory, this new case brings the style of its other popular frozen deserts over to Apple’s item finder. Comprised of a soft silicone material, the new case is designed to look like an ice cream bar that comes in one of two different styles (or flavors, better yet). Each one has a keychain ring affixed into the stick and has a punched out section to show off the chromed Apple logo on the AirTag.

At just $8, these more affordable keychain cases from elago are certainly worth a look for something that won’t cost quite as much. While you’ll make out for less, the one downside here is that you’ll be ditching the fun ice cream design in exchange for that extra cash in your pocket. Otherwise, there’s much of the same protection and ability to clip your AirTag onto a pair of keys and more.

elago’s cases have been on our list of the best AirTags cases since the very beginning, and so if neither of the options above catch your eye it’s worth diving into everything right here. We go over all of our favorite models ranging from clever designs like the lead deal to more premium or rugged solutions.

elago Ice Cream AirTag Keychain Case features:

Elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with airtags! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ice cream case, which holds your tracking device securely while protecting it from everyday use and drops! Unlike other cases that are boring, doesn’t hold the tracker, and doesn’t protect well, the ice cream case was created so that you can have something sweet with you all the time – all while providing a perfect fit and excellent protection from daily use!

