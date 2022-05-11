Popular OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker just dropped down to $20 Prime shipped

Alongside offers on its more high-end models, Cambridge Soundworks (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $19.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the $5 on-page coupon to redeem the lowest possible price. This has been one of the most popular budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers for quite some time and it is now at one of the best prices we have tracked on the regularly $28 portable option. A 100-foot Bluetooth range is joined by 14 hours of battery life with an IPX5 waterproof rating and 10 watts of output power. It’s not the most high-tech option out there, but at this price it is a wonderful option you won’t have to worry about at the beach or outdoors at the lake house this summer. More details below.

When it comes to budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything this affordable and popular at the same time. If you’re in the market for a smaller portable solution that won’t break the bank, the OontZ Angle 3 is certainly worth consideration.

OontZ Angle 3 features:

The OontZ Angle 3 is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA, using the highest quality components. Surprisingly loud with no distortion, even at maximum volume. POWERFUL 10 WATTS OF OUTPUT VOLTAGE. Incredible BLUETOOTH (5.0) RANGE OF 100 FEET meaning CONSTANT UNINTERRUPTED MUSIC. Powerful battery with play time of UP TO 14 HOURS.

