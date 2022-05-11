Samsung’s USB-C T7 Portable SSD now back at $220 Amazon all-time low (Reg. $270)

Alongside ongoing price drops on the new Shield model, Amazon is now offering the 2TB Samsung T7 Portable Solid-State Drive in red and blue for $219.99 shipped. Originally up over $300, it carries a $270 list price these days at Best Buy where it is now matched. Today’s deal is also undercutting the new T7 Shield 2TB price drop and matching the Amazon all-time low. Delivering up to 1,050MB/s transfer rates and compatibility with USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear, this model is just as relevant today (or even more so) than when it was released. Among the more popular solutions on Amazon, it provides both USB-C and USB-A connectivity as well as a shock-resistant design that can withstand up to 6-foot drops alongside built-in password security. More details below. 

While these days it would seem that brands like Samsung, SanDisk, Seagate, and WD dominate the storage space, it is certainly worth taking a look at the new Amazon all-time lows live on the Kingston portable SSDs. They deliver a nearly identical feature-set, and in some cases are even faster, at lower price points. The 500GB and 1TB XS2000 models are now starting from $75 shipped on Amazon and you can get a closer look at them right here

But if you are partial to the popular SanDisk Extreme lineup, the 2,000MB/s pro-model is currently sitting at one of the best prices of the year on Amazon. Regularly $230, and originally much more than that, you can bring one home for $180 shipped right now. Get all of the details on the price drop right here and head over to our hands-on review for a breakdown of the user experience while you’re at it. 

Samsung T7 Portable SSD features:

  • TRANSFER IN A FLASH: Transfers files nearly 9. 5x faster than external hard disk drive (HDD). Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 Gen 2 supported devices
  • SAMSUNG RECOMMENDS users to download the latest firmware update via the included Portable SSD Software 1.0 to ensure optimal performance
  • Data transfer speed may vary depending on the user’s PC environment and the types of data being transferred. USB 3.2 Gen2 and UASP support are required for maximum transfer speed (1,050MB/s)

Samsung

