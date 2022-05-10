Kingston’s 2,000MB/s portable SSDs undercut competitors with new Amazon lows from $75

Kingston XS2000 500GB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive

Update: Amazon is also now offering the Kingston XS2000 1TB Portable SSD down at $114.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is a new all-time and the best price we can find. The specs and feature-set are the same as below, just with the larger capacity storage capabilities. 

Amazon is now offering the Kingston XS2000 500GB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $74.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It might not be one of those popular SanDisk Extreme options or the new Samsung T7 Shield, but it is also more affordable and nearly as feature-rich. Reaching speeds comparable to the far more expensive pro-grade competitors at up to 2,000MB/s, it also supports USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear in a pocket-sized form-factor. An included rubber sleeve keeps it safe in your bag and when out in the field alongside a shockproof design that is resistant to water and dust, according to Kingston. Head below for more details. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a portable SSD with the kind of specs today’s featured Kingston model boasts at under $75. But if something a little bit more modest will suit your needs, consider the Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD. While not nearly as fast, it will still deliver a reliable USB-C solution to your setup in a similarly compact package for $60 shipped

If you’re in the market for some internal SSD storage, the price drops we are tracking on the speedy Seagate FireCuda 530 models are certainly worth a look. Now starting from $100, you’ll find both standard and heatsink-equipped options at new all-time lows for your PC rig or PlayStation 5 upgrade. Head over to our roundup from yesterday for deeper dive into the up to 7,300MB/s drives and more information on the pricing breakdown. 

Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD features:

  • Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s
  • Capacities up to 2TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.
  • Pocket-sized Portability
  • Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

