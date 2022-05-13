Anker’s hybrid vacuum and mopping RoboVac G10 reaches new low of $120 (Save 60%)

The official EufyHome storefront on Amazon is offering its RoboVac G10 Hybrid for $119.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped and code 2022eufyG10 at checkout. Normally going for $300, this 60% discount, or $180 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this robot vacuum cleaner. Designed for homes with primarily hard flooring, this hybrid vacuum and mopping robot can generate upwards of 2000Pa of suction for picking up debris. Gyro navigation allows the RoboVac G10 Hybrid to have “2x the efficiency” when cleaning your home. You can even control this robot with voice assistants Alexa and Assistant. On the standard suction mode, you can expect upwards of 80 minutes of cleaning. The app allows you to create cleaning schedules, start whole home cleanings, and even direct it to a specific room to clean. Keep reading for more.

You are unlikely to find a robot vacuum cleaner in new condition at this same $120 price or lower. The EufyHome storefront is offering the BoostIQ RoboVac 30 cleaner in renewed condition for $120. This renewed product is backed by the Amazon 90-day renewed guarantee. The BoostIQ RoboVac 30 can generate up to 1500PA of suction, 500 less than the featured vacuum here. Unlike the featured robot, this one can be used on carpets. It can run for upwards of 100 minutes while cleaning, 20 more minutes than the RoboVac G10 Hybrid. You will also get 13 feet of boundary strips which the robot will avoid when it is detected. These are useful for marking off areas of your home where you don’t want the vacuum to go.

Anker eufy RoboVac G10 Hybrid features:

Smart Dynamic Navigation: Advanced gyro-navigation technology allows for up to 2x the efficiency while cleaning. Complete a routine clean in half the time, when compared to a standard robotic vacuum.

Slim but Strong: With 2000Pa of suction power, RoboVac G10 Hybrid delivers our most powerful clean to date. The Super-Slim 2.85” body effortlessly glides under furniture and into hard to reach areas.

Hybrid 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop: Combine sweeping and mopping for a deeper clean that will leave your floors sparkling! Note: we have engineered this RoboVac to specialize in cleaning hard floors only.

