Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Agent A, Swim Out, Orderly, and more

It is now time for our Friday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals of the day. But you’ll also want to dive into this morning’s deal on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at a new 2022 low as well as the first notable price drops on its new iPhone 13/Pro/Max spring collection silicone cases alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub as well. As for the app deals, today’s lineup is headlined by tiles like Orderly, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Swim Out, Easy Spending Budget, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Single Origin – Coffee Timer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Photo Widget – Picture Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Form Maker – Pro Form Builder: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote NumPad Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Happy Fox Stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Invoice Maker App – On The Go: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: RPG Asdivine Saga: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Swim Out: $4 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jumanji: The Curse Returns: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Scary Security Breach Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: El Hijo: $7 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Super PhotoCut: FREE (Reg. $15)

More on Agent A puzzle in disguise:

Are your secret agent skills on point? Find out as you assume the role of Agent A in this award winning indie point & click adventure full of retro futuristic contraptions, hidden objects, gadgets and clever logic based puzzles. But do be warned… Ruby La Rouge is no spy to be taken lightly! Explore a labyrinth of perplexing puzzles in this quirky game of cat and mouse that’ll have you wondering whether you’re the cat… or the mouse!!

