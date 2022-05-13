Today’s best game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening hits Amazon low at $36, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital downloads of The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch at $35.98. Regularly $60, this is 40% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, and the best price we can find. This is the completely overhauled Game Boy-famous Link’s Awakening with gorgeous diorama-style visuals set on the reimagined dream scape of Koholint Island. Link is tasked with finding a series of magical instruments to awaken the wind fish through a series of dungeons “riddled with tricks, traps, and enemies, including some from the Super Mario series.” Any fan of the series or really just any Switch owner should seriously consider adding this one to their library if they haven’t already. Head below for deals on Metroid Dread, Elden Ring, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Ghostwire: Tokyo Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

