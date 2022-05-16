Charge three Apple devices at the same time with this folding wireless dock for $36

If you own multiple devices, you probably have some kind of wireless charging set-up at home. But what about when you’re on the move? With the Charge & Fold 3-in-1 Docking Station, you can power up three devices and then fold the dock flat for easy storage. You can get it today for only $35.99 (Reg. $119) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From smartphones to wireless earbuds, the average US household now contains 25 connected devices. And much of the time, we want to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

Normally speaking, this would mean carrying around various cables or charging pads. The Charge & Fold Docking Station offers a much more convenient alternative.

Designed to charge your phone, your smartwatch, and your earbuds, this innovative product works in two different modes.

On your desk or nightstand, it stands tall to keep your devices upright and available for use. You can even switch your phone between landscape and portrait mode, depending on what apps you’re using.

When you need to go, the whole thing folds flat. If you need a quick top-up during the day, you can keep the docking station flat and use it like a charging pad.

Whichever way you use it, the Charge & Fold offers 15W fast charging for any Qi compatible device. It also has multiple safety features, like overcharging and overheating protection.

