Get the rest you deserve in 2022: Bose Sleepbuds II now starting from $179 (Reg. $249)

Amazon his once again offering the Bose Sleepbuds II down at $199 shipped. However, you can also opt for a refurbished pair at $179 shipped directly via the brand’s official website and world-class recertification process (more details below). Regularly $249, this is $50 off a new set and $70 on the certified refurbished pair. Both of which are matching our Black Friday prices. Alongside personalized alarms to avoid waking up the person next to you and 10-hours of battery life, they are designed to give folks a better night’s rest, or just for a more focused relaxation session. They include “50 specially curated sounds” through the soft silicone ear tips that are designed to work even for those who toss, turn, and sleep on their side. A charing storage case is included alongside compatibility with just about all iOS and Android devices. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. Dive into our launch coverage for additional details and then head below for more.

Now if you’re the type that just can’t handle wearing something in your ears at night, one of the far more affordable LectroFan sleep machines might do the trick instead. The LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine currently sells for just under $46 shipped on Amazon, saving you more than $130 over the Bose option above. It too includes a series of built-in fan and white noise options and is among the more popular options out there.

Another way to keep track of your ever-important sleep patterns is with Apple Watch Series 7. Deals are still live starting from $339 with $60 in savings on Apple’s latest wearable tech. Get all of the details right here.

More details on the Bose refurbished program:

Bose Cyber Monday sale details: Refurbished products are a great way to enjoy Bose performance at an outstanding value. A refurbished product is one that’s been returned to Bose, for any reason. It’s then thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards — the same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All refurbished products have the same warranty as new products. And are available only from Bose.

More on the Bose Sleepbuds II:

Sleepbuds, not headphones: Designed for sleep, Sleepbuds may look like tiny headphones, but they don’t stream music or podcasts, instead they deliver relaxing and noise-masking sounds to help you fall asleep and stay asleep all night

User-tested: Bose sleep technology is clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster

A better solution for sleep: Sleepbuds use innovative noise masking technology – not noise cancelling; Bose engineered masking sounds combine with the noise-blocking design of the buds to cover unwanted nighttime disturbances

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!