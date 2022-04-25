Fossil’s latest Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch packs an always-on display ar $229 (Save $70)

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch for $229 shipped. Available in a variety of styles with everything from sporty silicone bands to leather or metal link straps, these are all down from the usual $299 price tag and matching the best price of the year. Saving you $70, this is also the lowest in 2 months. Powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, the latest addition to the Fossil fitness family runs Wear OS with drastically improved battery life than its predecessor. There’s a stainless steel case that surrounds the always-on 1.2-inch touchscreen display, with a robust assortment of exercise tracking capacities rounding out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

On the more affordable side of things, the previous-generation Fossil Gen 5E sells for $159 and will refresh your fitness-tracking timepiece for less. It may not run the latest chipset or software, but provides a lower-end price point for getting in on the smart wearable game. There’s a similar 1.2-inch display, but no always-on feature like the lead deal.

As far as other fitness tracker price cuts go to have you taking full advantage of spring runs and the like, we’re tracking quite the notable offer on this higher-end Apple Watch Series 7 model. Marking down the stainless steel style with complementing Milanese Loop band by $100, you’re looking at a new all-time low.

Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Smartwatches with Wear OS by Google are compatible with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. The newest Qualcomm 4100plus chipset brings a 30% enhanced performance. Improved power, more reliable connection and up to 4x range with Bluetooth 5. Automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio, and SpO2 (blood oxygen). Activity modes with GPS keep you on track with your distance and path. Advanced sensors provide the data to power all your health and fitness tracker apps.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!