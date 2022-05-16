Refresh your battlestation with Razer keyboards and mice at 2022 lows from $18

Amazon is offering deals on a selection of Razer PC Gaming Mice and Keyboard starting at $18. Most of the items part of this deal are seeing new 2022 low prices. Right now you can pick up the Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini Gaming Mouse for $19.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for around $25 recently, this 28% discount marks a new 2022 low and it is at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this gaming mouse. Using an 8,500 DPI optical sensor, you can adjust the sensitivity on the fly with a dedicated DPI button. Integrated Chroma RGB allows you to synchronize your entire gaming setup with the Razer Synapse program for one coordinated look. Six programmable buttons allow for remapping and are also customized through Synapse. If you want to learn more about this mouse, be sure to check out our hands-on review. Keep reading for more Razer deals.

More Razer deals:

Update 5/16 @ 11:57 AM: Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless MMO Gaming Mouse for $116.35 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Update 5/16 @ 10:37 AM: Right now you can get an ASUS ROG Falchion NX Wireless 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Blue and NX Blue Clicky Switches at new lows. The Cherry MX Blue switch version can be had for $100 and the NX Blue switch version can be had for $120.

After you finish checking out these Razer PC Gaming Mice and Keyboard deals, be sure to stick around and stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’ve been looking for a good value gaming laptop that packs a punch, check out the GIGABYTE Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1,299. This is the first discount we’ve seen on this model and nets you current-gen RTX graphics and Ryzen 9 processor.

Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini Gaming Mouse features:

Derived from the iconic DeathAdder ergonomics, the DeathAdder V2 Mini is an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse made smaller to fit smaller hands and most grip styles. Featuring Razer optical switches and Razer Speedflex cable, experience absolute control with the next evolution of a legend.

