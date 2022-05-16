Score 512GB of microSD storage with Samsung’s PRO Plus card from $80 (New lows)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSD Card with USB-A Reader for $86.05 shipped. Normally fetching $100, this is a new all-time low at $4 below the previous discount and a total of 15% in savings. The microSD card by itself sells for $79.99, down from $90. Samsung’s new U3 Class10 microSD card arrives with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds which delivers 4K recording from drones, DSLR, action cameras, and more. Its waterproof design can also withstand any accidental slashes and rounds out the package with added drop protection and more. There’s also a bundled microSD card to USB-A adapter for retrieving footage and photos on your computer. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review details what to expect from the experience. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the improved read and write speeds offered by the new PRO Plus models, going with one of Samsung’s latest EVO Select microSD cards lets you save extra cash. The 256GB model sits at $27 right now from Amazon, which delivers 130MB/s speeds compared to the 160MB/s you’ll find above. Or just opt for one of the other capacities for additional savings.

If your everyday carry, photography-based or otherwise, could use some additional storage as well, we’re currently tracking a markdown on SanDisk’s 500GB Extreme Portable SSD. Dropping to the best price of the year, this 1,050MB/s drive is now sitting at $84.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD Card features:

Your new go-to card + adapter combo, the Micro SD PRO Plus + Adapter makes capturing seamless 4K video on compatible phones or drones a breeze. Plus, the expanded storage provides you the freedom to play more high-performance and intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. It’s all the extra space you need from a brand you can count on.

