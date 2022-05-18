Samsung latest EVO Select 512GB microSDXC just dropped to $60 at Amazon (Reg. $75+)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC memory card for $59.99 shipped. Originally $85 when it launched back in September, it has more recently been carrying a $75 price tag and is now matching the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon where it has only gone for less once before. Alongside our ongoing deal on the latest PRO Plus models, the EVO Select is the more affordable option is Samsung’s newest speed-focused lineup. It delivers up to 130MB/s transfer rates to drone rigs, Nintendo Switch, Android handsets, cameras, and more. The U3, class 10, and A2 tech specs for speed and app loading are joined by Samsung’s six-proof protection against extreme temperatures, magnetic and X-ray exposure, 5-meter drops, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review and head down below for additional details.

An obvious lower-cost alternative comes by way of the 256GB model. If you can make do with the lighter capacity, this one is still marked down to $27 shipped on Amazon, which is also matching the second-best price we have tracked there. The specs are essentially the same as today’s featured offer outside of the 256GB of storage space.

And as we mentioned above, Samsung’s latest PRO Plus model is also seeing a notable price drop right now alongside a bundle with the USB-A reader device. Now starting from $80 shipped, you can get a full breakdown of the pricing history as well as the spec sheet in our recent coverage right here. Just be sure to scope out our review of the new Samsung always-on video PRO Endurance line as well.

Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC features:

ALL THE SPACE YOU NEED: Store lots of media on your phone with this micro SD memory card, load games on your Nintendo Switch and other devices, and download more apps on your tablet at top-notch speed.

FAST AND SMOOTH: Superfast U3, class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s¹,²and UHS-I Interface.³

EXPAND AND STORE BIG: The EVO Select card ranges from 64GB – 512GB, allowing you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

YOU’RE FULLY PROTECTED: EVO Plus takes on life’s adventures with water⁴, temperature⁵, X-ray⁶, ⁷magnet, drop⁸, and wears⁹ out protection. Backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

