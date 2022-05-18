Rock out this summer with JBL’s Xtreme 3 Waterproof Speaker at $260 (Reg. $380)

Alongside Amazon’s ongoing spring JBL speaker sale from $30, Woot is now offering the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $259.99 with free shipping for Prime members for today only. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $380 and currently marked down to the Amazon low at $300, this is an additional $40 off, the lowest price we can find, and up to $120 in savings. Among the more powerful JBL speakers you’ll find out there, it packs in a pair of the brand’s bass radiators alongside an IP67 water and dustproof rating that can accompany you to the park, beach, pool, or even “in the shower.” From there, you’ll find 15 hours of wireless playback time per charge as well as an included optional carrying strap with a built-in bottle opener. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

As we mentioned above, Amazon’s seasonal JBL speaker sale is still in full swing. Some of the brands more portable and compact options are seeing the best prices of the year right now starting from $30 shipped with a wide range of colorway options on tap. Browse through the lot if it right here.

For an even more budget-friendly solution check out the popular OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker while it’s just over $20 Prime shipped. Then go dive into our coverage of the brand new models coming out of the Marshall camp. The brand has been delivering some of the more attractive speakers out there in the retro-modern space for sometime and it just unleashed its latest. The new portable Willen and Emberton II are on tap this time with the usual vinyl-wrapped approach and you can get all of the details and closer look right here.

JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Poolside. Picnics. Just hanging out. Music makes the party. The JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker effortlessly delivers massive JBL Original Pro Sound. With four drivers and two pumping JBL Bass Radiators, the powerful sound draws everybody in, and with PartyBoost, you can connect multiple JBL PartyBoost-enabled speakers to take things to the next level. A little rain might spoil your fun, but the waterproof and dustproof Xtreme 3 won’t mind at all, and the convenient carrying strap with built-in bottle opener makes it a breeze to move the party indoors. The JBL Xtreme 3 makes a big splash wherever you go.

