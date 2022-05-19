Hear em’ all with HORI’s Switch Pikachu POP Gaming Headset from $35.50 (New Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the HORI Pikachu POP Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch in white at $35.50 shipped. Regularly $54, this is 35% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The black Pikachu COOL model is currently selling for $38.80, which is within $6 of the Amazon all-time low. Not only is this an interesting Pokémon collectible, but it is also a feature-rich headset for Switch gamers. The W-FIT headband delivers “soundproofing ear cups” alongside a splitter/mixer for the Switch Online app and a detachable, retractable flexible mic attachment with onboard volume and mute controls. You’ll find 40mm neodymium magnet drivers with “crisp, clear high-quality audio” as well as the themed pocket monster design with yellow accents on the inside of the headband and ear pads alongside a hit of pink inside. More details below.

If the HORI Pikachu design isn’t working for you, there’s cash to be saved when opting for the PDP Gaming LVL40 Stereo Headset. Featuring a black, blue, and red color scheme, it will match your base model Switch and comes in at under $20 Prime shipped in the process.

Check out today’s Amazon all-time low on the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, then dive into more of our coverage from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

HORI Pikachu POP Gaming Headset features:

Show your Pokemon pride with the HORI Nintendo Switch Gaming Headset (Pikachu POP) for Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite. The fresh white and yellow Pikachu design will make sure you stand out from any crowd. The sturdy yet lightweight design maximizes comfort and reliability. The 40mm Neodymium magnet drivers provide crisp, clear high-quality audio that you need in order to come out on top in any battle. Equipped with a flexible, adjustable & retractable microphone that can be positioned exactly where you want it alongside sound blocking design and convenient onboard audio controls. Officially Licensed by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company International.

