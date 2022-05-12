Hulu subscribers can score three months of Xbox Game Pass for FREE right now

While we are still tracking a notable price on the Ultimate tier for existing subscribers, Hulu is now dishing up a three months of Game Pass for FREE. Those currently subscribed to Hulu’s on-demand TV show and movie service are eligible to land 90-days of Microsoft’s similar service for PC games completely free from now through July 23, 2022. To be clear this only for the PC Game Pass service, not Ultimate, and it cannot be used to extend an existing subscription. Head below for more details.

Score three months of Game Pass for FREE

Where as the Ultimate edition works on both PC and your Xbox consoles, the three months of Game Pass for FREE available via Hulu is just on PC.

For those unfamiliar here, Game Pass delivers a rotating collection of over 100 PC games you can play on your battlestation (and elsewhere) providing you maintain an active membership. Subscriptions typically cost $9.99 per month, although you can land a 3-month subscription or extension on Amazon from just over $24, not to mention a deep price drop on the regularly $45 Game Pass Ultimate at $29.

However, if you have yet to subscribe to the PC Game Pass yet, and you have a Hulu subscription, you can now give it a shot for 3 months free of charge:

Congrats, friend! You’re about to score 3 free months of PC Game Pass. It’s a perk from Hulu Friends with Benefits, our way of rewarding fans the way a friend should. Get access to over 100 high- quality PC games and much more. But hurry, this is a limited time offer.

Head over to this Hulu landing page and login to your account to claim your FREE 3 months.

More Xbox news:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!