Hyperkin’s $90 original Xbox-style Duke gamepad drops to $65.50 shipped at Amazon

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesHyperkin
Reg. $90 $65.50

Amazon is now offering the 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for $65.50 shipped. Regularly $90, this is 27% off the going rate, within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This version celebrates Xbox’s 20th anniversary with a classic accented design as well as that original Xbox gamepad form-factor. It is compatible with Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 with a detachable braided USB-C cable, a 3.5mm headset jack, vibration feedback, and more. Get a closer look at the Duke in our launch coverage and be sure to head below for more. 

If the original Xbox vibes don’t get you excited, take a look at the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox. It is now starting from just $23, saving you a small fortune over the special edition Hyperkin above and netting you similar functionality in a more traditionally modern form-factor. 

Here are all of today’s best Xbox and console game deals and a look at Microsoft’s new Deep Pink Xbox controller. Just be sure to scope out some of our other Xbox coverage below:

Xbox 20th Anniversary Hyperkin Duke features:

Hyperkin has recreated the original Xbox controller aka “Duke” – once again – as an officially Xbox-licensed controller, compatible with the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. The Xbox 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Hyperkin Duke features the original Xbox startup screen animated inside the Xbox button, a Share button, precision analog triggers, bumpers, a 3.5 mm headset jack, and a detachable braided Type-C cable. The Hyperkin Duke is big, buff, and ready for action.

