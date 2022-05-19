Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro sees first discount of the year at $200 (Save $50), more

Amazon is now offering the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro for $199.99 shipped. Delivering the first discount of the year, today’s price cut is down from the usual $250 going rate and amounts to $50 in savings. Marking only the third discount yet, this is matching the all-time low from Black Friday, as well. Having launched just over a year ago, Ring’s latest Floodlight camera is also its most capable release of its kind. Living up to the pro designation, you’re looking at 1080p recording alongside unique Bird’s Eye View and 3D Motion Detection features which can better detect events and also give you an aerial view of any activity. A 2,000-lumen floodlight rounds out the package with Alexa integration. Head below for more.

Over in the porch protection part of Amazon’s stable, we’re also seeing the latest Ring Wired Video Doorbell on sale today, too. This one is now marked down for the first time this year courtesy of Amazon and sits at $51.99. Down from $65, this is also the third-best price to date and lowest since the winter holidays last year. Ring’s recent wired Video Doorbell launched last year as the lineup’s most affordable offering, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t well-equipped for stopping porch pirates in their tracks. Notable features include 1080p recording alongside Alexa integration, two-way talk, motion detection alerts, and night vision for monitoring activity once the sun goes down.

If you’d prefer a more traditional security system, today is also seeing Amazon’s latest Ring Alarm packages drop to the best prices of the year. Everything starts with more entry-level kits at $150, but also includes the higher-end Ring Alarm Pro systems and more at up to 25% off.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro features:

Get accurate, real-time notifications when motion is detected around your home. Use the Ring app to see what’s happening, turn on the lights, speak to visitors with improved noise reduction, and sound the siren when you need to. With 3D Motion Detection, customize motion zones up to 30ft. away to know exactly when and where someone’s stepped onto your property. It also enables Bird’s Eye View, an aerial view of events around your home where you can see visitors move from the front to the backyard.

