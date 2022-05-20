Anker’s latest Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds deliver ANC at $100 (Save $70)

Through the end of today, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is now offering the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Down from $170, like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer matches the all-time low at $70 off and is one of the first times the price has dropped this low. Arriving as a notable alternative to the likes of Apple or Samsung’s flagship earbuds, the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro packs a compelling spec sheet. Alongside sporting personalized active noise cancellation there’s 32 hours of battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case with a platform-agnostic focus. Get a closer look at all of the features on Anker’s latest flagship earbuds in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Another one of Anker’s latest personal listening offerings is also on sale today, with the Soundcore Life P3 ANC Earbuds dropping to $71.99 at Amazon. While it’s certainly not as steep as today’s lead deal, this is one of the first markdowns from the usual $80 going rate. Available in five different styles, the more colorful designs pair with the inclusion of active noise cancellation at an even more affordable price tag. Adjustable EQ settings in the companion app let you personalize the sound profile and the Qi-enabled charging case packs up to 35-hour battery life. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look.

Or for something entirely different, go check out the new LinkBuds S from Sony. These ANC earbuds arrive as some of the lightest models on the market at $200. But that isn’t their only claim to fame. There’s also adaptive listening that can alter playback based on personal routines. Dive into our launch coverage from earlier in the week for all of the details.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds features:

Liberty 3 Pro offers you unprecedented levels of customization. HearID ANC analyzes in-ear pressure and the way noise moves in your ears to create a personalized noise cancelling profile. HearID Sound intelligently tests your hearing and creates a tailor-made sound profile that’s unique to your ears. Listen to your favorite tunes in Hi-Res Audio Wireless quality sound. Liberty 3 Pro noise cancelling earbuds support LDAC mode, a Bluetooth codec which transfers 3x more data to preserve details and sound quality.

