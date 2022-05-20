Go download Borderlands 3 on PC while it’s FREE via the Epic Games Store, plus more

As part of its recent Mega Sale, Epic Games will be serving up some FREE PC games and first up is Borderlands 3. The looter shooter originally launched back in 2019, but if you haven’t added it to your Epic Games PC library, now’s your chance to do so without spending a nickel. It will be joined by another thus far mystery free title throughout the Epic Games Store Mega Sale, which is now offering up to 75% off a massive collection of PC games. Head below for more details on the FREE PC games and Borderlands 3.

FREE PC games – Borderlands 3 and more

Borderlands 3 was developed by Gearbox Software and most recently spawned a spin-off title known Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that takes the looter shooter genre to new magical heights. The third mainline entry to the Borderlands series features plot centered around four vault hunters helping the Crimson Raiders of Pandora to take down Troy and Tyreen Calypso’s cult followers.

The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters – the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

Go claim Borderlands 3 and add it to your FREE PC games library on Epic while you still can. It appears as though it will remain free until May 26, 2022 next week.

Borderlands 3 on PC FREE (Reg. up to $60)

While you await the rest of the Epic FREE PC games to go live (at this point it appears as though there will only be one more, but things could change in that regard), browse through the digital storefront’s massive Mega Sale right here.

Borderlands 3 features:

Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable. With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.

