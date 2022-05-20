Goal Zero annual sale takes up to $600 off Yeti power stations, Nomad solar panels, more

With Memorial Day on the horizon, Goal Zero is launching its annual spring sale and discounting nearly its entire collection of off-grid gear in the process. Available via its own online storefront and Amazon, you’ll be able to take 20% off almost all of its popular Yeti portable power stations, Nomad solar panels, and ways to bring some electric backups to your campsite, tailgate, or just for around the house. Time and time again here at 9to5Toys we’ve walked away impressed from hands-on reviews on Goal Zero gear, and now is your best chance of the year to save across the lineup. Head below for all of our top picks.

The most notable inclusions from today’s sale has all of its Yeti power stations up for grabs at new 2022 lows. Most of these are on sale for the very first times of the year, and are almost all at 20% off. Ranging from entry-level solutions to ultra-capable packages that can power the entire campsite for days, you’ll find upwards of $600 in savings with pricing starting at $240 all detailed below.

Yeti portable power station deals:

To complement the power stations themselves, Goal Zero is also marking down its selection of companion Nomad solar panels. There are quite a few different offerings which can supply up to 200W of power to a connected Yeti station, as well as smartphones and the like. These are all sitting at 20% off and new 2022 lows, as well.

Boulder rugged solar panel deals:

Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station features:

This Yeti power station delivers award-winning power when you need it—anywhere. It has dependable, powerful lithium-battery technology, 7 versatile port options, and optimized solar charging. It’s as simple and easy as that. The Yeti 1000 Core features a capable 1200-watt inverter (2400-watt surge) designed to handle everything from power-hungry devices and electronics to small appliances. Power laptops, portable fridges, coffee makers, and more.

