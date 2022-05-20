LEGO celebrating 90th anniversary with Classic Lion’s Castle and Galaxy Explorer remakes

The LEGO Group is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, and while we’ve already seen one set looking to honor the milestone, 9to5Toys can now confirm that three more are on the way. Including the flagship LEGO Lion’s Castle with over 4,500 pieces, there will also be a gift with purchase landing this summer to go alongside the Classic Space Galaxy Explorer.

Well over a year ago, the LEGO Group kicked off a vote for fans to be able to weigh in on which theme should have the honor of representing the 90th anniversary. There have been rumors circulating for some time now about how builders will be able to assemble, and today 9to5Toys can confirm what to expect from the upcoming throwback series.

LEGO Lion’s Castle launching this August

Leading the way we have set number 10305, the LEGO Lion’s Castle. This is a modern remake of the original model that went by King’s Castle when it came out all the way back in 1984. In its celebratory form, the kit will stack up to 4,514 pieces and comes absolutely packed with details. Back when the LEGO Group revealed the Creator Expert DeLorean earlier this year, there were some guesses that the castle in the background was actually the upcoming set. Now 9to5Toys can confirm that this is very much the case. So, you can get a good idea of what to expect just by checking out the trailer right here.

LEGO Lion’s Castle from the DeLorean trailer

The LEGO Group is also not disappointing on the minifigure front. To fill the LEGO Lion’s Castle, you’ll find an assortment of 20 figures which are then joined by two horses and a cow. The 90th anniversay LEGO set will be arriving in August, and enters with a $350 price tag.

LEGO Forestmen Hideout gift with purchase on the way, too

To complement the main set from the Classic Castle lineup, there will also be a gift with purchase available. Named the Forestmen Hideout (40567), this freebie set reconstructs yet another old school model and will arrive ahead of the Lion’s Castle debut. This one stacks up to 201 pieces and mainly assembles a tree house-style hiding spot with a blue roof and tons of medieval accessories. You’re notably getting a pair of forestmen minifigures, as well.

This one will be a gift with purchase on orders over $160 and will go live starting on June 15. As of now there doesn’t seem to be any exclusions to which sets you can buy, either.

LEGO Galaxy Explorer gets in on 90th anniversary fanfare

Alongside the upcoming 90th anniversary Lion’s Castle and Forestmen Hideout, the LEGO Group will also be showing some love to yet another old school theme. Set number 10497 will take aim at Classic Space, delivering a smaller yet just as exciting creation based around the popular series.

Heavily inspired by the original Galaxy Explorer from back in 1979, the new version will bring the design into modern times with 1,254 pieces. In what can only be described as a remastered version of the iconic spaceship, the build will measure 12 inches across and over 20 inches long.

Unlike the original model, this set will entirely focus on the ship itself rather than including some lunar terrain. That allows the LEGO Group to apply some more modern building techniques like tiling over the wings and making the build a bit more complete by current standards. 9to5Toys can also report that the set will use a pair of the trans-yellow windscreens that we saw in Benny’s Spaceship, Spaceship, Spaceship! set.

Most excitingly, there will be four total minifigures to pilot the new LEGO Galaxy Explorer. It wouldn’t be a Classic Space set without some vintage spacemen, and the build fittingly includes a pair of white and red crewmates.

As of now there’s no word on exactly when we’ll be seeing the new LEGO Classic Space Galaxy Explorer. Though we can confirm that when the 90th anniversary LEGO set does launch, it’ll arrive at the $99.99 price point.

