Even though we just landed in 2021, LEGO is already thinking ahead to next year, which will mark the company’s 90th anniversary. And to celebrate, LEGO is getting fans in on the action a bit early to decide on which of its classic themes will be brought back in 2022. With fan favorites like Classic Space, Bionicle, Rock Raiders, and Castle, 30 different themes are vying to be released once again down the line. Head below for all of the details and information on how to cast your vote.

LEGO announces fan vote to bring back a classic theme

We’ve seen various votes from the LEGO Ideas team in the past for builders to help choose future creations, with last year giving Star Wars fans the chance to choose the next UCS creation. Now LEGO is back ahead of its 90th anniversary to celebrate its upcoming milestone by bringing back one of its retired themes.

If you grew up in the 1980s and ’90s, themes like Classic Space, Castle, Rock Raiders, and Adventures were probably large parts of any LEGO fan’s childhood. All of these collections have builds that have been retired for years, if not decades at this point, but that doesn’t mean that we won’t see any kits from them in the future.

LEGO is kicking off 2021 by launching a vote for fans to choose which of its 30 classic themes will be brought back next year. As of now, there are no details on exactly how the specific series of sets will be reborn in 2022, so it’ll be exciting to see how things play out. We could end up with just a single set or an entire wave of models.

There’s also no telling on if LEGO will give the classic themes a bit of an update to fit in with newer releases or if the whole idea is to bring back the original techniques alongside the popular characters and builds. Not to mention, if there will be remakes of the original kits or entirely new models that fit into the classic themes.

But what we do know is that only a single theme is going to get the special treatment. Here’s the full list of themes that LEGO could be bringing back to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

Adventurers

Alpha Team

Aquazone

Arctic

BIONICLE

Blacktron

Black Falcons

Black Knights

Classic Space

Classic Castle

Divers

Dragon Knights

Exploriens

Extreme Team

Forestmen

Ice Planet 2002

Imperial Guards

Lion Knights

Model Team

M-Tron

Paradisa

Pirates

Rock Raiders

Space Police

Spyrius

Studios

Time Cruisers

Town

Trains

Wolfpack

Cast your vote now!

You can currently go swing by this landing page to cast your vote for which of the classic LEGO themes you want to see brought back. Fans will be able to pick their top three themes, with the first round of voting closing next Monday on January 25. Then on February 3, a second fan vote will begin in which highlights the top three overall themes for builders to determine which classic LEGO collection gets brought back in 2021.

9to5Toys’ Take:

For older LEGO fans, today’s announcement is about as exciting as it gets. Even though we’ve been seeing some of the classic themes brought back in one-off sets over the years, like the recent Pirates of Barracuda Bay set, the fact that there’s a chance many of these other classes could get brought back is sure to deliver nostalgia to LEGO fans.

While Star Wars was what really got me into the whole LEGO world back when I was a kid, plenty of these classic themes were supplemented by collection. I’m particularly partial to Classic Space, but if I had to pick some other favorites, Bionicle and Ice Planet were two other staples of my childhood.

