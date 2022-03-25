LEGO’s new Classic 90 Years of Play set celebrates Space, Bionicle, and even Fabuland

Today, the LEGO Group is revealing the first of its 90th anniversary celebration plans with a new Classic set. Drawing inspiration from the past themes that have made LEGO as popular as it is today, the new Classic 90 Years of Play set arrives with a number of miniature creations based on the likes of Bionic, Classic Space, Castle, Pirates, and even Fabuland.

LEGO’s new Classic 90 Years of Play celebrates old-school themes

Arriving as the latest LEGO Classic set, this new one is far from your typical addition to the lineup. Celebrating 90 years of the LEGO Group, the Classic 90 Years of Play set gives builders a variety of bricks to do what LEGO does best: build whatever wild creations come into your mind. It arrives as set number 11021 and will sell for $49.99.

As of now, the part count has yet to be revealed, through we know from the box art and packaging that this will be packed with a variety of multicolored bricks. Speaking of, the back of the set showcases a roadmap of how the LEGO Group made it to where we are now, highlighting a variety of themes and releases that begin all the way back in 1932.

Each one of those 15 different kinds of sets is represented in the box, too. So that means builders can actually assemble miniature versions of the theme’s most iconic creations. Ranging from the first LEGO house and train sets to Classic Pirates, Space, and Castle, there’s also some wild cards thrown in too.

If the newer theme of Ninjago wasn’t already enough to raise some eyebrows, Bionicle is making an appearance in an official LEGO set for the first time in ages. Recreating the most iconic Toa Mata, Tahu, who is something of the theme’s mascot, the Classic 90 Years of Play gives fans of the series a little tribute. There’s also a build inspired by Fabuland, which is certainly interesting given the theme’s not so stellar history.

Notably missing from the set are themes like Jack Stone and Galidor, though I honestly don’t blame the LEGO Group for excluding those, as infamous as they are.

9to5Toys’ Take:

LEGO Classic kits might not receive the same fanfare that some of the more popular licensed creations get, but the new 90 Years of Play set certainly delivers just about everything builders could want from a celebratory package. I love all of the little callbacks to past themes, especially the Bionicle. It’s fun that that the LEGO Group made the kit appeal to older builders like myself who likely grew up assembling the likes of Classic Space and the like, alongside the usual younger audience that these free build boxes are targeted to.

