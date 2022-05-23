Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Sparklite, Dead Cells, The Almost Gone, more

Monday morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Joining today’s App Store deals, we have offers on Apple’s official Find My MagSafe Wallet as well as the second-best price yet on its 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro and everything else in our Apple deal hub. Today’s app collection features price drops on Sparklite, The Great Coffee App, Dead Cells, The Almost Gone, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, Northgard, and much more. Head below for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Inkflow Plus Visual Notebook: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Human Design App: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: digiID MAX Cards and Documents: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Hear My Baby Listener App: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: CALC Smart: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $39, Final Fantasy VII Intergrade $40, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Note Yourself – Remind Self: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Great Tea App: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fitoons: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Chronos Principle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Strategy & Tactics WW2 Premium: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Amplosion: Redirect AMP Links: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Fashion: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Cooking: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 5: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pet Monitor VIGI: $6 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Pocket cleaner Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

More on Sparklite:

Sparklite is an Action-Adventure roguelite set in a whimsical and ever-changing land. Gear up for Adventure and battle foes in top-down action using an arsenal of gadgets, guns, and gear. Explore dangerous corners of the procedurally generated world, take down titans of the mining industry, and harness the power Sparklite!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!