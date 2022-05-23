Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $39, Final Fantasy VII Intergrade $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital downloads of Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch for $38.99. Regularly $60, this is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also $1 below the previous Amazon all-time low. Delivering a near-endless number of side-scrolling Mario stages to your Switch library, it comes with over 100 courses designed by Nintendo and thousands more created by the community. From the original Mario Bros. and Super Mario World right through to the more modern 2D titles, the course are arranged by difficulty and you can even build your very own to share with friends. “Break the rules as you use a wide range of parts, tools, and customization options to create the side scrolling Super Mario courses of your dreams alone or together.” Head below for deals on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Resident Evil Village, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and much more.

