Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $39, Final Fantasy VII Intergrade $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital downloads of Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch for $38.99. Regularly $60, this is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also $1 below the previous Amazon all-time low. Delivering a near-endless number of side-scrolling Mario stages to your Switch library, it comes with over 100 courses designed by Nintendo and thousands more created by the community. From the original Mario Bros. and Super Mario World right through to the more modern 2D titles, the course are arranged by difficulty and you can even build your very own to share with friends. “Break the rules as you use a wide range of parts, tools, and customization options to create the side scrolling Super Mario courses of your dreams alone or together.” Head below for deals on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Resident Evil Village, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game lineup
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $40 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising eShop $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario + Rabbids Donkey Kong Adventure DLC eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- FIFA 22 Xbox $9 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $20 (Reg. $30)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Xbox $12 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $46 (Reg. $60)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! PSN from $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bugsnax $20 (Reg. $40)
- Streets of Rage 4 Xbox $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man eShop sale from $10
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with bonus Kirby Popsocket
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Multiplayer Pack DLC
- Grand Theft Auto V for PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe PSN $53 (Reg. $100+)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- Toby: The Secret Mine eShop $2 (Reg. $12)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- Warner Bros. eShop sale from $3
- Bandai Namco eShop sale from $1
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!