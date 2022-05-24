Beats Flex wireless earbuds come in four workout-ready styles at $50 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $49.95 shipped in all four colors. Down from $70, today’s offer is matching the best price of the year at $20 off and marks the lowest we’ve seen since the holiday season in 2021. Perfect for bringing along on summer runs or tagging along throughout all those other upcoming workouts, the Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. All of the extra details are available in our hands-on review. More details below.

Just as colorful as the lead deal, Anker’s Life P2 Mini earbuds are a great alternative to those who can live without the Beats branding. Taking a more true wireless approach than the around-neck design on the Flex, these are sitting at $36 and arrive in one of five different styles. Backed by 10mm drivers, there’s up to 32 hours of playback per charge on top of IPX5 water-resistance.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a discount on the even more capable and fitness-ready Powerbeats Pro. These true wireless earbuds have dropped to $180 in several styles and take on an even more workout-friendly design thanks to the earhooks. Though there’s still something to be said for how good for a fitness companion Apple’s latest AirPods 3 are.

Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck.

