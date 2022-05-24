Save on elago’s geometric MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand starting at $21.50

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its new MS5 Duo Charging Stand starting at $21.59 when clipping the on-page coupon. Both the Jean Indigo and Stone Red styles are included on sale. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Tidying up your charging setup, be it the desk or nightstand, with a unique geometric design, elago’s stand features a soft silicone that won’t scratch your devices. With internal slots for both a MagSafe charger and Apple Watch puck, it provides a home on your nightstand or desk to refuel two of your devices in one eye-catching package. You can learn more in our launch coverage and we’ve walked away impressed from previous hands-on reviews of elago gear, too. Head below for more.

While certainly not as stylish as the lead deal, elago’s more recent 2-in-1 charging stand sells for a tad less at $18. This one may not be rocking the geometic look that you’ll find above, but has a similar silicone build with room for a MagSafe charger as well as an Apple Watch puck. Tidying your workstation or nightstand up in much the same fashion, this one is a more affordable way to achieve the same results.

In either case you’re going to need one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers. It also just so happens that alongside the featured offering, the first-party accessory is on sale for the first time this year at $34. That’s of course alongside all of the other iPhone gear in our Apple guide this week.

elago MS5 Duo Charging Stand features:

elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with the magsafe charger and compatible with apple watch charger! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms5 stand – the perfect addition to your desktop, nightstand, or counter! Great for personal use or a gift for any user looking for charging stations.

