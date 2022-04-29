Star Wars Celebration returns to Anaheim for 2022, slated to reveal all-new LEGO sets

We’ve been highly anticipating the LEGO Star Wars 2022 summer series for quite some time, especially with how enticing the lineup is shaping up to be. While these kits won’t be debuting until August, fans will have a lot to look forward to in May. Star Wars Celebration is finally making a return for 2022 and will be holding a LEGO panel to show off new creations for the first time.

Star Wars Celebration to hold LEGO panel

After a several year hiatus, Star Wars Celebration is returning to Anaheim come May 27. Amongst all of the other showcases from a galaxy far, far away, the event will be holding a LEGO panel to give builders a first look at some upcoming creations.

Here’s what to expect from the Star Wars Celebration panel:

Join the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm as we celebrate the Summer of LEGO Star Wars. Panelists from across Consumer Products, Games and Animation will highlight all the ways fans can enjoy and interact with Star Wars from the unique LEGO lens. Dive into the expansive galaxy within the newly released LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game, discover brand-new construction sets that are sure to keep you busy this year and learn about even more ways to get your LEGO Star Wars fix this summer.

About as vague of a description as possible, there isn’t all too much to gleam about the specifics of the showcase. But one thing is for sure, this will likely be our first confirmation on when the first looks at the new LEGO Star Wars summer sets will drop.

As for what creations we’ll see of course is still up in the air. There are currently nine different LEGO Star Wars sets that are all but confirmed for for the summer wave, and we’ll hopefully be seeing at least one of these revealed during the Star Wars Celebration event. Given this panel will be on the day of the Disney+ Kenobi series premier, part of me thinks we’ll be seeing one of the two new kits based around the show that you can learn more about here.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Don’t get me wrong, I am quite excited that Star Wars Celebration is going to be bringing some of the excitement over to the LEGO side things. But I don’t have all too much hope that we’ll be seeing anything as noteworthy. I’d love to be wrong though!

The LEGO Group doesn’t have all too great of a reputation with these kinds of live events. I immediately thought of last year’s LEGO CON showcase, which how revealed a selection of kits that 9to5Toys had already shown off well ahead of time. That being said, with Star Wars themselves seemingly handling the event this time around that’s a chance we’ll actually see something to get excited about.

