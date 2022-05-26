ecobee SmartCamera delivers HomeKit Secure Video for $80 (Save $15), sensors from $60

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee 1080p HomeKit SmartCamera for $79.99 shipped. While you’d more typically pay $95, this is the second-best price of the year at $15 off while coming within $10 of the 2022 low from back in March. Bringing HomeKit Secure Video support into your smart home, ecobee’s camera delivers 1080p feeds alongside all of the cloud storage and privacy benefits like end-to-end encryption offered by Apple’s standard. That’s on top of motion detection features, a 180-degree field of view, and 2-way audio. While it will work alone by pairing right to your Wi-Fi, the SmartCamera can also integrate with the greater ecobee ecosystem, too. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

As noted above, the SmartCamera can pair with other ecobee accessories for added security functionality. Luckily, right now you can also save on a pair of the ecobee SmartSensor for $59.99 at Amazon. Down from the usual $80 going rate, you’re saving 25% and marking the best price to date. These devices are great for monitoring whether a door has been opened or whether you forgot to close a window.

While this morning saw a notable offer go live on Rachio’s HomeKit sprinkler controllers, those who want to give the security side of their smart home another upgrade are also in luck. Sporting five different ways to unlock, Level’s Touch HomeKit Smart Lock is seeing an ongoing discount to the best price yet from $249. Down from $329, you’ll be able to take advantage of Siri, keys, and even NFC cards to unlock the front door.

ecobee HomeKit SmartCamera features:

A clear view of home. With its sharp image quality, 180° field of view, and Alexa Built-in, you can connect with what matters most like never before. The ecobee SmartCamera with voice control alerts you to what’s happening at home, so you don’t miss a thing. Using Wi-Fi and GPS, it detects when family members enter or exit the home, and automatically stops recording when they’re home, always keeping your privacy paramount.

