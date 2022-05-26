Take HomeKit control over lawn watering with the 8-zone Rachio 3 system at $132 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Rachio 3 Smart 8 Zone Sprinkler Controller (3rd Generation) for $131.74 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $200 and sometimes as much as $230 at Amazon, today’s deal undercuts the $180 Memorial Day pricing directly from Rachio and is the lowest we can find. You’ll also find the 16-zone model at $194.99 shipped, down from the regular $250. This watering controller delivers autonomous maintenance for your lawn and outdoor greenery with Alexa and Apple HomeKit support so you can take control of it from anywhere. It automatically creates “watering schedules that lower your water bill and ensure a beautiful yard” alongside accessing hyperlocal weather forecasts to avoid unnecessary watering “with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.” It takes about 30 minutes to install with no special tools needed. More details below.

A more affordable solution in the product category enters with the Orbit B-hyve 4-Zone Smart Indoor Sprinkler Controller. This delivers a similar experience with built-in Wi-Fi for Android, iOS or web app control at a far more affordable $67 price of entry. Just keep in mind it’s not as high-tech, doesn’t integrate with your HomeKit gear, and comes by way of a less popular brand than Rachio.

Speaking of ways to make your living space more intelligent ahead of the summer at a discount, be sure to dive into today’s Philips Hue refurb sale. Delivering rare deals on HomeKit lighting and accessories, the price drops start from $16 and you can get a full break down of what’s on tap right here. Then swing by our smart home hub for even more notable offers in the category.

Rachio 3 Smart 8 Zone Sprinkler Controller features:

Worry-Free Watering – Rachio watches the weather, so you don’t have to, providing the right amount of water for your lawn and garden. The Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller automatically creates watering schedules that lower your water bill and ensure a beautiful yard.

Exclusive Weather Technology – Exclusive Weather Intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.

Control From Anywhere – Control your watering from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage. Rachio’s mobile app lets you manage your sprinkler system from anywhere. Please note: Phone is not included with sprinkler system.

Fast & Easy Installation – Experience fast DIY installation in 30 minutes or less with no special tools needed. Rachio smart sprinkler controllers replace 99% of existing sprinkler controllers and Rachio’s in-app installation tutorial helps you get online and watering in no time!

