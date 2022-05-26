It’s finally time to upgrade to ray tracing with the RX 6600 Skytech desktop at a low of $1,000

Amazon is offering the Skytech Shadow 3.0 Gaming Desktop i5/16GB/500GB/RX 6600 for $999.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $1,300 for this desktop and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This gaming desktop might not be the most powerful on Amazon, shipping with a 10th Generation i5 processor and the RX 6600, but it’s the best value that we’ve seen on a desktop with a next-generation graphics card. The RX 6600 is capable of ray tracing when gaming and will let you play your favorite games at 1080p with ease. On top of that, we also don’t normally see desktops in this price range have 16GB of RAM, as most computers stick to 8GB at the $1,000 or below range. Curious how the RX 6600 will perform? Check out our post on AMD’s FSR 2.0 as well as the announcement coverage for the GPU.

Given how much you’re saving, since today’s deal is $300 below its normal rate, then we highly recommend picking up Western Digital’s SN350 NVMe SSD for $80 at Amazon. With 1TB of storage, it’ll add 200% more space to your system and will be faster than the included SATA SSD above.

Need to be productive on-the-go? Well, Razer’s Book 13 is still on sale for $1,500. That’s also $300 off its normal going rate and delivers an i7 processor alongside Iris Xe graphics in a compact form-factor. For other great PC gaming deals, be sure to check out our dedicated guide that we’re constantly updating with the best discounts from around the web.

Skytech Shadow 3.0 Gaming Desktop features:

Shadow 3.0 delivers the latest performance gains for next gen gaming in stunning high quality, lightning fast speed and ultimate power. Designed to exceed the needs of today’s gamers by delivering ultra quality graphics, high frame rates and making game streaming and video rendering fast and buttery smooth. Comes with a mouse and keyboard along with Windows pre-installed. The included quick start guide helps you plug in, power up and play straight out of the box. Just bring your own display.

