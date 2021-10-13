AMD announces budget-focused $329 RX 6600 GPU for 1080p gaming at 100+ FPS

Today, AMD expanded its RX 6000-series graphics card lineup with the RX 6600. Delivering 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 28 compute units, you’ll find this budget-focused card is made to handle both lightweight and fairly heavy 1080p gaming, though going beyond full HD might prove a tad bit difficult in some newer titles. Curious as to what the RX 6600 brings to the table and if this $329 MSRP GPU will be the one you pick up? Keep reading to find out all the brand-new AMD RX 6600 has to offer.

Enjoy AMD FidelityFX, Smart Access Memory, Infinity Cache, and Windows 11 support with the RX 6600

While AMD previously announced the RX 6600 XT as their most budget-focused, entry-level GPU designed for 1080p gaming, the company has actually decided to offer the standard RX 6600 at a lower price point for a similar task.

Similar to the 6600 XT, you’ll find support for 32MB of Infinity Cache, Smart Access Memory, FidelityFX, and even Windows 11 drivers already available. This all combines to offer a fantastic experience in most AAA titles. You’ll also find 8GB of GDDR6 memory, 28 compute units, and up to 2,491MHz boost clock. Compare that to the 32 compute units of the 6600 XT and 40 found in the 6700 XT, the RX 6600 is actually pretty comparable in specs, especially for the price point.

Made to game at over 100FPS in your favorite AAA titles, according to AMD

AMD claims that the RX 6600 is capable of driving over 100 FPS in “top AAA titles” including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on DX12 Ultra High, Battlefield 5 DX12 Ultra, and even Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on DX12 Ultra. AMD also tested Cyberpunk 2077, Dirt 5, Forza Horizon 4, Godfall, Hitman 3, and Resident Evil Village. All of this was tested on a Ryzen 5 5600X processor with 16GB of RAM and compared to the RTX 3060 GPU, where AMD claims that the 6600 offers “up to 1.3x better performance-per-watt” when compared to the competition.

“The latest generation of games deliver massive leaps in life-like visuals that are driving more graphics performance to meet the demand for the best possible 1080p gaming experiences,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “To meet this demand, we’ve designed the Radeon RX 6600 to make these new breathtaking experiences available to more PC gamers, providing the performance of an enthusiast-class powerhouse in a midrange solution.”

9to5Toys’ take

It’s nice to see AMD driving their entry-level price even lower, since the RTX 3060 has an MSRP of $329 itself. While the RX 6600 shares the same MSRP, we can almost guarantee you won’t be able to get one at that price, even if you find it in stock at a traditional retailer. That’s the price for a Founders Edition, which is rarely available in retailers, so you’ll have to wait for third parties to launch their editions of the card which could cost a few hundred more.

In the end, though, AMD’s claim that this is a 1080p card and that it can compete with the RTX 3060 has me wondering. I’m using an RTX 3060 right now and playing most games at 1440p 100+ FPS, though I do dial the settings back a hair from ultra. However, I can easily push 1080p 100+ FPS on ultra, which is right in line with what AMD claims, so only time will tell exactly where this card falls in the next-generation GPU lineup.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!