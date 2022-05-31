AKAI’s RGB USB MIDI content creation controller just hit a new Amazon low at $169 ($60 off)

Amazon is now offering the AKAI Professional MPD226 USB MIDI Controller for $169 shipped. Regularly $229, like it still fetches at Sweetwater, this is $60 or 26% off leaving you with a new Amazon all-time low. This model is centered around 16 RGB illuminated and velocity/pressure sensitive MPC pads that are great for everything for pounding out some drum beats to melodic parts, triggering sample chops, and more. In fact, there are 4 banks available on these pads so you’re really getting more like 64 fully assignable triggers at your finger tips. That’s on top of the four programmable faders, knobs, and buttons (three banks each for a total of 36) you can use to control just about anything over MIDI in your DAW and software instruments. MPC Note Repeat and swing is joined by tap tempo as well as the ability to connect it with Mac, Windows, and iOS systems using the Camera Connection Kit. More details below.

If you would prefer to go with something that also provides some keyboard action to your setup, the AKAI Professional MPK Mini is a solid option at $105 shipped. The newer model that was announced earlier this year is also now available with some updated features, but that one is still fetching the full $149 right now.

Then head over to our previous roundup of MIDI controller keyboads where you’ll find models from both M-Audio and some higher-end AKAI options on sale. The deals start from $49 and yield a number of models across a range of prices going all the way up to $399. Everything is organized for you and your content creation studio right here.

While you’re at it, check out our coverage of the brand new Bluetooth content creator rig with dual USB-C interfaces from RODE as well as the recently-released IK iOS/Mac iRig Pro Quattro I/O field recorder interface.

AKAI Professional MPD226 USB MIDI Controller features:

Pro Beat Production, Anywhere – Ultra-portable feature-packed pad controller with 16 Thick Fat RGB illuminated velocity and pressure sensitive MPC pads

Expandable Banks – Easily accessible dedicated controls for 4 pad banks provides a total of 64 assignable pads

Assignable Control – 4 assignable faders, 4 assignable Q-Link knobs and 4 assignable Q-Link buttons with a total of 36 assignable controls accessible via 3 banks

Feature Packed – Classic MPC Note Repeat, MPC Swing, 16 Level, Full Level and Tap Tempo controls for immersive expressive performances

Comprehensive Software Suite Included – Ableton Live Lite, Drum Synth 500 by AIR Music Tech

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!