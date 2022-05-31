Jabra’s latest Elite series true wireless earbuds now on sale from $60

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Down from $120, today’s offer saves you $20 while marking the second-best price to date that was only beaten once before. As Jabra’s latest pair of earbuds, its new Elite 4 arrive with a more affordable price tag than some of its more flagship offerings while still packing notable features. Most notably alongside the true wireless design is the Google Fast Pair support, which makes them perfect Android companions. That’s on top of the inclusion of active noise cancellation, IP57 water-resistance, and up to 28 hours of battery life with the companion USB-C charging case. You’ll find all of the details in our launch coverage, as well. Head below for more.

Other notable Jabra earbuds on sale:

Or for something entirely outside of the Jabra ecosystem, go check out the new LinkBuds S from Sony. These ANC earbuds arrive as some of the lightest models on the market at $200. But that isn’t their only claim to fame. There’s also adaptive listening that can alter playback based on personal routines. Dive into our launch coverage from earlier in the week for all of the details.

More on the Jabra Elite 4 Google Fast Pair Earbuds:

The Jabra Elite 4 Active True Wireless Earbuds are specifically designed for an active lifestyle. Whether you’re going for long runs or constantly on the move, the earphones stay securely in your ears during any activity thanks to the secure active fit. With their ergonomic, wing-free design, they not only stay in place, but also provide excellent comfort. The four integrated microphones, which are protected against wind noise by a special mesh cover, ensure clear conversations.

