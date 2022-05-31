Jackery Explorer portable power stations now up to $255 off via Amazon starting at $255

Charging electronics with the Jackery Explorer 1000

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its portable power stations headlined by the Explorer 500 at $449.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $530 following a pricing increase earlier in the year, this is now marking a new 2022 low at $80 off and $27 below our previous mention. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. It’s also quite handy to have around when the power goes out, too. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup. Head below for more.

If the lead deal isn’t quite what your campsite or tailgate could use, Amazon is also carrying the savings to several other Jackery power station models. Ranging from some entry-level offerings into the Explorer series to higher-end models, all of the discounts are outlined below. Just don’t forget to clip the on-page coupon for each listing to lock-in the outlined price.

Elsewhere in our Green Deals guide to start off the week, we’re still tracking a collection of rare markdowns courtesy of Goal Zero. In its annual sale, you’ll be able to take up to $600 off its popular selection of Yeti power stations which happen to pair with discounts on the companion Nomad solar panels and other accessories for building out an off-grid setup.

Jackery Explorer 500 Power Station features:

Jackery Explorer 500 is a 518Wh lithium Portable Power Station. It is one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators on the market. Lithium battery power: 518Wh/144,400mAh battery capacity, 500W Rated Power and 1000W Surge Power from the pure-sine wave AC port.

