LEGO reveals upcoming 680-piece Iron Man Nano Gauntlet, pre-order now

Following up last year’s Infinity Gauntlet set, the LEGO Group is returning for 2022 in order to assemble another new iconic MCU prop into brick-built form. Giving builders a look at the next LEGO set to join the Marvel lineup this summer, the upcoming Nano Gauntlet arrives straight out of Avengers: Endgame with 680 pieces and all six Infinity Stones in tow. Now available for pre-order, all of the other details are down below.

LEGO Nano Gauntlet joins Marvel summer 2022 lineup

As LEGO prepares for the summer 2022 waves landing in August, today we’re getting a look at yet another one of the upcoming creations. Joining the lineup from the Marvel side of things, the LEGO Group will be assembling yet another display-worthy version of an ionic Marvel weapon.

Joining the likes of the Infinity Gauntlet from last year and the Thor’s Hammer that dropped earlier in 2022, August will be seeing the new LEGO Nano Gauntlet hit the scene. Stacking up to 680 pieces, the brick-built recreation of Tony Stark’s upgraded Iron Man gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame arrives with the signature red and silver color scheme of his Mark 85 suit.

Featuring the same display stand and posing capabilities that we saw with the original Infinity Gauntlet, this new Nano version is a nearly identical model with a fresh layer of details on the outside. Gone are the ornate gold fixtures on Thanos’s iconic weapon and in place is a more fitting look for the Avenger. All six of the Infinity Stones are also included, and share the same designs as before.

Pre-order ahead of the August 1 launch

Now available for pre-order, the new LEGO Nano Gauntlet won’t be launching until later on in the year alongside the rest of the summer 2022 collection. It’ll retail for $69.99, and you can currently lock-in your order ahead of time direct from LEGO as well as at Amazon. For comparison, that was the price that the original Infinity Gauntlet sold for.

9to5Toys’ Take

As much as I am loving the new Nano Gauntlet, I can’t help but feel like the LEGO Group’s latest brick-built Marvel prop is a harder sell. One of the things from last year’s Infinity Gauntlet that made it worth the $70 price tag was its chromed gold build that easily stood out among the rest of the LEGO lineup. With that element gone on what is effectively a recolored version of the kit with the Nano Gauntlet, I am left wishing pricing was just a bit lower. And if anything, it makes the Thanos version even more eye-catching after dropping to $56.

Otherwise, the set looks really fantastic. The shaping and angles of the Stark Technology-inspired design all seem right at home for the model. And I can’t wait to assemble this one come August. We reviewed last year’s model and walked away quite impressed, and are expecting much of the same thoughts to arrive this time around aside from not being too thrilled about the price.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow as well as on our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO products from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!