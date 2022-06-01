Crucial’s 6,600MB/s P5 Plus 2TB Gaming SSD hits second-best price on Amazon at $228, more

Update: Amazon is now offering the 1TB CORSAIR MP600 Pro Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD for $139.99 shipped. This is the heatsink tech-equipped model that launched at over $200 and most recently has been sitting int he $160 range as of late and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This one moves at up to up to 7,000MB/s and we took a hands-on look at earlier this year where you can get a better look at it.

Amazon is now offering the Crucial P5 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 Gaming Solid-State Drive for $227.99 shipped. This model hit Amazon last summer at $368 before dropping to a regular price of $300 at the top of the year. Outside of a pair of quick drops a couple months ago, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. You can also land it with the Heatsink attachment for $238.98, which is within cents of the all-time low. The P5 Plus delivers up to 6,600MB/s transfers speeds to your gaming rig alongside PCIe 4.0 NVMe specs as well as “Micron Advanced 3D NAND and innovative controller technology.” It also ships with a 5-year limited warranty. More details below.

If you can make do with a 500GB solution, the P5 Plus will only run you $81 shipped right now. That’s within $1 of the all-time low and the best price we can find. The specs on the smaller 500GB variant are essentially the same with 6,600MB/s action and PCIe 4.0 NVMe architecture.

If it’s the external storage you’re after, we are still tracking WD’s 1TB My Passport Portable SSD at the best price of the year on Amazon. Now going for $117 shipped, this model delivers speeds up to 1,050MB/s with a shock and vibration resistant housing that can withstand drops up to 6.5-feet. Just be sure to also scope out the ongoing offer still live on SanDisk’s wonderful 1TB Portable SSD as well as our hands-on review of Samsung’s latest T7 Shield model.

Crucial P5 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 Gaming SSD features:

PCIe 4.0 NVMe technology with up to 6600MB/s sequential reads, random read/write 720K/700K IOPS

Engineered for hardcore gamers, professionals, creatives who demand high-performance computing, works well with PS5 and has Heatsink compatibility

Built on our own leading Micron Advanced 3D NAND and innovative controller technology

Rated at MTTF greater than 2 million hours for extended longevity and reliability

