Razer’s $600 Nommo Pro THX 2.1 gaming speakers and sub now down to $480 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Razer Nommo Pro THX certified 2.1 virtual surround gaming speakers for $479.99 shipped. Regularly $600 like they currently fetch directly from Razer, this is $120 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also the best price we have tracked on Amazon this year. This THX certified setup delivers a stereo pair alongside a downward firing subwoofer for “desk-shaking, room-thumping low end sound.” The LED illuminated control pod provides quick access to volume and mute controls alongside a range of connectivity options: USB, Bluetooth 4.2, optical or 3.5 mm audio jack. Learn more from our launch coverage and hands-on review of the Chroma speakers. Then head below for additional details.

Speaking of the Nomma Chroma speakers, you can land a pair of these for $150 shipped on Amazon. You’re not going to get the pro treatment with the included subwoofer like the deal above, but they will certainly be a wonderful addition to just about any Razer-centric PC gaming battlestation and save you a small fortune in the process.

Then head right over to our PC gaming deal hub for additional offers on gear to upgrade your setup. You’ll find everything from mice and keyboards to gaming chairs and the Spider-Man Remastered package headed for a Windows machine near you. Just be sure to also scope out our launch coverage of the new Surface Go 2 with fingerprint sensor and repairable design Microsoft just unveiled last week. All of the details on the new device can be found right here.

Razer Nommo Pro features:

THX Certified Premium Audio: Tuned to bring out the speaker’s full potential

Dolby Virtual Surround Sound Technology: Providing powerful cinematic immersion

Solid Firing Subwoofer: Downward firing subwoofer for desk-shaking, room-thumping low end sound

Control at Your Fingertips: LED illuminated control pod lets you adjust the volume or mute the speaker quickly and easily

Versatile Connectivity: Connect via USB, Bluetooth 4.2, optical or 3.5 mm audio jack

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!