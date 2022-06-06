Score only the second discount of the year on Google Pixel Buds A-Series at $89

Following up the Pixel 6 Pro price cut earlier this morning, Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless Earbuds for $89 shipped. Typically fetching $99, this is delivering only the second notable discount of the year at $10 off while matching the previous price cut from back in April. Otherwise, we have only seen these sell for less on Black Friday. Google’s new Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as the brand’s latest take on true wireless earbuds and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Much more affordable than the lead deal, Anker’s Life P2 Mini earbuds are a great alternative to those who can live without the first-party Google seal of approval. Taking on much of the same true wireless build as the lead deal, these are sitting at $36 and arrive in one of five different styles. Backed by 10mm drivers, there’s up to 32 hours of playback per charge on top of IPX5 water-resistance.

If you’d prefer a more platform-agnostic pair of earbuds, this morning saw two of Sony’s most recent releases go on sale from $158. First up are the flagship XM4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds which are now sitting at a new 2022 low of $50 off and joined by the even more recent and unique Sony LinkBuds on sale for the first time.

As you listen to your music with the Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Google, they can detect ambient sound and auto-adjust the volume to suit each situation. They can also detect whether they are in or out of your ears, automatically pausing and resuming playback so you don’t miss a beat. When you need to interact with the outside world, real-time in-ear translation and more is just a “Hey Google” voice command away, and dual beamforming mics in each earbud work to keep hands-free calls crystal clear.

