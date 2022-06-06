Score only the second discount of the year on Google Pixel Buds A-Series at $89

Rikka Altland -
HeadphonesGoogle
2022 low $89

Following up the Pixel 6 Pro price cut earlier this morning, Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless Earbuds for $89 shipped. Typically fetching $99, this is delivering only the second notable discount of the year at $10 off while matching the previous price cut from back in April. Otherwise, we have only seen these sell for less on Black Friday. Google’s new Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as the brand’s latest take on true wireless earbuds and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Much more affordable than the lead deal, Anker’s Life P2 Mini earbuds are a great alternative to those who can live without the first-party Google seal of approval. Taking on much of the same true wireless build as the lead deal, these are sitting at $36 and arrive in one of five different styles. Backed by 10mm drivers, there’s up to 32 hours of playback per charge on top of IPX5 water-resistance.

If you’d prefer a more platform-agnostic pair of earbuds, this morning saw two of Sony’s most recent releases go on sale from $158. First up are the flagship XM4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds which are now sitting at a new 2022 low of $50 off and joined by the even more recent and unique Sony LinkBuds on sale for the first time.

More on Google Pixel Buds A-Series:

As you listen to your music with the Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Google, they can detect ambient sound and auto-adjust the volume to suit each situation. They can also detect whether they are in or out of your ears, automatically pausing and resuming playback so you don’t miss a beat. When you need to interact with the outside world, real-time in-ear translation and more is just a “Hey Google” voice command away, and dual beamforming mics in each earbud work to keep hands-free calls crystal clear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Google

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Dick’s Sporting Goods offers Nike, adidas, more u...
DJI Action 2 camera Power Combo falls to new all-time l...
Belkin’s whole home audio-ready AirPlay 2 Alexa s...
WD’s 2TB My Passport Portable SSD lands in your E...
Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro sees $149 discount...
Sony XM4 ANC headphones and true wireless earbuds on sa...
Google Pixel 6 Pro sees unlocked Amazon discount to new...
AirPods 3 deliver MagSafe charging, Spatial Audio, and ...
Load more...
Show More Comments