OnePlus Buds Pro return to 2022 low with ANC in tow at $120 (Reg. $150)

Amazon now offers the OnePlus Buds Pro for $119.99 shipped in two styles. Down from the usual $150 price tag, you’re looking at a match of the 2022 low while also delivering only the third notable price cut of the year. While not the new Radiant Silver colorway that just launched earlier in the spring, the OnePlus Buds Pro are still the brand’s latest flagship true wireless earbuds and arrive with some specs to back up that status. Not only are these the first to deliver active noise cancellation features, but also pack fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below.

As far as more affordable alternatives go, the OnePlus Buds Z2 deliver a similar true wireless build without some of the bells and whistles found on the lead deal. Ditching ANC and the more compact in-ear design means you can score these buds for a much more affordable $69.99 at Amazon right now. These might not deliver quite as flagship of a listening experience, but are worth keeping in mind for a lower-cost alternative. Down from $80, this is sitting at a new all-time low as well.

There’s also no shortage of headphones available at a discount this week, as well. While this rare Pixel Buds A-Series sale is still live, the real highlights fall to Sony’s lineup of popular releases which are also seeing notable discounts. Leading the way are the XM4s with ANC in both true wireless and over-ear headphone designs from $228.

OnePlus Buds Pro features:

Hear the Unheard. Unleash the beats with OnePlus Buds Pro, premium earbuds built to provide a premium audio experience. Packed with power noise cancelling technology, a unique OnePlus audio experience, a long-lasting battery, and seamless connectivity across your devices, the OnePlus Buds Pro are ready to provide a seamless and burdenless audio experience.

