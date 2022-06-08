Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Escapists 2, MovieSpirit, Flight Update Pro, more

This morning’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now up for grabs down below. Today’s App Store offers are joined by Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini returning to the Amazon low as well as this offer on Belkin’s new Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger and Apple Watch Series 7 models at up to $119 off. As for our collection of discounted apps, you’ll find titles like Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout, MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro, Flight Update Pro, Snap Markup – Annotation Tool, and much more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: PDF Converter Pro Word to PDF: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Flight Update Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: digiID MAX Cards and Documents: $9 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Brain App: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Clash of Warloads: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Eventide Undulator: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Eventide Blackhole Reverb: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Eventide Crystals Harmonizer: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Eventide MangledVerb: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Blaze: Browser & File Manager: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Swim Out: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Escapists 2:

Time to assess the situation and find your way out of The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakouts’ hardest prison yet the U.S.S. Anomaly! The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer!

