Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Escapists 2, MovieSpirit, Flight Update Pro, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

This morning’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now up for grabs down below. Today’s App Store offers are joined by Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini returning to the Amazon low as well as this offer on Belkin’s new Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger and Apple Watch Series 7 models at up to $119 off. As for our collection of discounted apps, you’ll find titles like Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout, MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro, Flight Update Pro, Snap Markup – Annotation Tool, and much more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: PDF Converter Pro Word to PDF: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Flight Update Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: digiID MAX Cards and Documents: $9 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Brain App: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake from $30, Ghostwire Tokyo $30, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Clash of Warloads: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Eventide Undulator: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Eventide Blackhole Reverb: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Eventide Crystals Harmonizer: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Eventide MangledVerb: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Blaze: Browser & File Manager: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Swim Out: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Escapists 2:

Time to assess the situation and find your way out of The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakouts’ hardest prison yet the U.S.S. Anomaly! The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

First deal on Mario Strikers Battle League now live at ...
Razer unveils next-gen Android Kishi V2 mobile controll...
9to5Toys Daily: June 8, 2022 – M1 Mac mini $129 off, ...
This 2-pack of Nite Ize loopable rubber twist ties orga...
Amazon offers up to 44% off party pool games, adult lou...
elago’s retro iMac-inspired Apple Watch stand fal...
TOMS Sale on Sale Event takes extra 30% off sneakers, b...
Greenworks’ $500 40V Cordless Mower with battery/...
Load more...
Show More Comments