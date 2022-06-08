Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake from $30, Ghostwire Tokyo $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Final Fantasy VII: Remake for $29.99 shipped on PS4 and the Intergrade edition for $39.99 shipped on PS5. You’ll also find these deals live on PSN in digital form. Regularly $60 and $70 respectively, while we have seen them dropping in price over the last several months, both of today’s deals represent a great chance to jump in at well below the going rates. One of the most beloved RPGs in history got a complete overhaul that expanded the beginning of the original game into a complete AAA experience for modern day consoles. While we are still waiting for news on whether or not Square will continue its work on the remake, the Intergrade edition introduced a new story arc and a host of quality of life upgrades alongside the game’s enhanced combat system and drastically upgraded visuals. Head below for deals on Ghostwire: Tokyo, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition, Control: Ultimate Edition, HITMAN GOTY, Star Wars Pinball VR, and much more. 

