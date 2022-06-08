Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake from $30, Ghostwire Tokyo $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Final Fantasy VII: Remake for $29.99 shipped on PS4 and the Intergrade edition for $39.99 shipped on PS5. You’ll also find these deals live on PSN in digital form. Regularly $60 and $70 respectively, while we have seen them dropping in price over the last several months, both of today’s deals represent a great chance to jump in at well below the going rates. One of the most beloved RPGs in history got a complete overhaul that expanded the beginning of the original game into a complete AAA experience for modern day consoles. While we are still waiting for news on whether or not Square will continue its work on the remake, the Intergrade edition introduced a new story arc and a host of quality of life upgrades alongside the game’s enhanced combat system and drastically upgraded visuals. Head below for deals on Ghostwire: Tokyo, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition, Control: Ultimate Edition, HITMAN GOTY, Star Wars Pinball VR, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***SEGA just unveiled a brand new Mega Drive 2 mini console
***PlayStation State of Play showcase: PS VR 2 games, more
***PlayStation Days of Play: DualSense deals, games up to 50% off, more
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (Reg. $60)
- Control: Ultimate Edition PSN $12 (Reg. $40)
- HITMAN GOTY PSN $12 (Reg. $60)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number PSN $3 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins PSN $9 (Reg. $20+)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition $55 (Reg. $90)
- Star Wars Pinball VR PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- PlayStation Double Discount PSN sale
- PlayStation Games Under $20 PSN sale
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $50 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tales of Arise $20 (Reg. $36+)
- Stardew Valley Xbox $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Alex Kidd In Miracle World Dx Switch $16.50 (Reg. $22+)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $30 (Reg. $50)
- Life is Strange: True Colors $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Thomas Was Alone eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $13+)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $46 (Reg. $60)
- Back 4 Blood $10 (Reg. $19+)
- Call of Duty Vanguard PS4/Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty Vanguard PS5 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Overcooked! 2 eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Celeste PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon PlayStation Hits titles from $10 (50% off)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- DEATHLOOP $24 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- More Amazon Days of Play PlayStation game deals…
- More GameStop PlayStation game deals…
- More PSN Days of Play digital game deals…
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with bonus Kirby Popsocket
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!