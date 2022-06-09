Love Hultén unsheathes wild new must-see vintage DOODLESTATION music desk

It’s time explore the wild new DOODLESTATION synthesizer concept from artist Love Hultén. The creator of jaw dropping tech gadgets and wacky conceptual (although quite functional) workstations turned works of art, Hultén is a favorite around here for retro-inspired musical gear and gaming crossover consoles, among other things. Today the eye-catching new DOODLESTATION synthesizer console has been unveiled and we are ready to take a closer look at this gorgeous Frankenstein of a music making desk. Head below for all of the details.

Wild new DOODLESTATION synthesizer concept from Love Hultén

Love Hultén’s stands apart from other designers and has made headlines around these here parts for many years. From the more recent (and very much must-see) retro-style all-in-one NES console and synthesizer to the custom vintage gaming coffee table and the portable Famicom gaming rig remake, just about anyone interested in industrial design and throw-back electronics should explore the Love Hultén collection. But today it’s all about the new DOODLESTATION synthesizer concept – an all-in-one music-making console that brings together a series of well known synthesizers and built-in FX with a wacky MIDI visualizer into a Hultén-esque vintage industrial design.

The Love Hultén DOODLESTATION synthesizer console is mounted atop a sort of wooden cabinet with built-in speakers that joins a Theremin setup with a series of synthesizer modules from big-name instrument designers with both digital and analog FX like the tape-based echo unit and more.

The vintage-green console looks like it’s straight out of a 1970’s sci-fi movie and more specifically makes use of Sequential OB-6 module and the Moog DFAM for some light modular synthesis design as well as the Hologram Microcosm granular effects unit and a custom keybed:

Sequential OB-6 module

Moog DFAM

Hologram Microcosm

Theremin setup (Doepfer A-178, Shakmat bard quartet, Endorphin.es Milky Way, etc)

Custom-made MIDI visualizer

Custom-made Tape Echo

Custom-made 37 keybed

But your eye likely went straight to the custom MIDI visualizer found on the rounded display in the middle of the top control panel. Take a look at the Love Hultén synthesizer in action below:

Here are some more close-up images of the design as well:

Some side drawer action for the patch cables too:

9to5Toys’ Take

As per usual with these one-of-a-kind Love Hultén creations, the Doodlestation synthesizer concept is technically not for sale. But if you’re looking to spend a fortune on a gorgeous 1-of-1 piece for your retro space, you might have some luck contacting the official Instagram page or website – Hultén can be commissioned for custom pieces. For the rest of us, the DOODLESTATION sure is pretty to look at.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!