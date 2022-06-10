8Bitdo’s Switch, Windows, and Raspberry Pi Pro 2 Wired controller drops to $29 for limited time

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is back at it again with a solid price drop on its Pro 2 Wired Controller for Switch and Windows (Gray or G Classic edition) at $28.99 shipped. This is a Lightning deal that will only be available for another 9 hours or until stock sells out. Regularly $35, this is 17% off, slightly below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. The Pro 2 rarely ever goes on sale outside of these timed offers, so jump in now while you can. It is compatible with Nintendo Switch as well as Windows and Raspberry Pi, bringing a pair of back paddle controls alongside 8Bitdo’s D-pad, four face buttons, two thumbsticks, and shoulder triggers to your setup. Unlike most wired gamepads out there, it is supported by the 8Bitdo customization software to deliver considerably more button remapping options, turbo function adjustments, and built-in vibration modifications than the competition. More details below.

A more affordable way to bring an extra wired controller to your Switch setup is with something like this PowerA model. Starting at around $18 Prime shipped, it delivers a Nintendo Pro Controller-like configuration, albeit with less customization options and without the multi-platform support.

While we are talking Switch and ways to make good use of that 8Bitdo D-pad, check out the new Kirby games Nintendo launched for its online service this morning as well as this ongoing promotion on Switch Online Family memberships with a FREE SanDisk microSD card thrown in. We are also tracking a day one price drop and a new all-time low on the just-released Mario Strikers Battle League, of which you can get all of the details you need right here.

8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Switch and Windows features:

Compatible with Switch 3.0.0 and above, Windows 10 and above, android 9.0 and above & Raspberry Pi.

2 Pro back paddle buttons

Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly

Ultimate software on PC

Customize button mapping, Modifiable vibration & Adjustable hair triggers

Customizable turbo function, Enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!