Score a FREE 128GB SanDisk memory card with Switch Online Family plans at $35 (Reg. $50+)

Update: Amazon is now matching the deal below with Nintendo Switch Online Family memberships bundled with a 128GB SanDisk microSD card for $34.99 shipped.

Deals on Nintendo Online memberships don’t really come around that often. And while we are still tracking a light price drop on the 1-year individual subscription, Best Buy is now once again throwing in a FREE microSD card with the Family membership. If you have more than one Nintendo fan looking to access the stable of online game libraries in your household (up to eight users), you can now land a 128GB SanDisk microSD card with a full year of access for $34.99. Simply add the digital subscription to your cart and the free microSD card will automatically appear. This is essentially like paying full price for the Switch Online access with a $15 or more microSD card thrown in for free – this bundle sells for $55.50 at Amazon right now. More details below.

While you’ll need the Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack bundle to access the N64 and SEGA Genesis titles the service offers, the standard family sub above delivers plenty of value on its own. Alongside the usual online multiplayer action in your favorite Switch games, it also includes the collection of Switch Online NES and SNES titles that can be enjoyed on-demand at any time.

With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you’ll get access to online play in compatible games, an ever-growing catalog of classic NES™ and Super NES™ titles with newly added online play, cloud backup for your save data in compatible games, extra features for the free Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app, and access to members-only special offers! There are options for both individual and family memberships (up to 8 users).

