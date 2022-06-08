First deal on Mario Strikers Battle League now live at $49 ahead of this week’s launch (Reg. $60)

Your first Mario Strikers Battle League deal has arrived. Much like we saw with the last major Pokémon release on Nintendo Switch, Daily Steals is now offering a very notable pre-order deal on the upcoming Mario Strikers Battle League. Still listed at $60 ahead of release this Friday via Amazon and elsewhere, you can now use code DSMSTRK at checkout to land your copy for $48.99 shipped. That’s the lowest price we have tracked on pre-orders for the upcoming Mushroom Kingdom soccer-like experience and quite possibly the best we’ll see. Head below for more details after you have secured your deal on Mario Strikers Battle League.

Mario Strikers Battle League deal

Before launching the Mario Strikers Battle League First Kick FREE demo, Nintendo issued a solid 5-minute first-look at gameplay back in mid-May. Putting its brand of soccer known as Strike on display, players can expect to get a powered-up version of the sport filled with just about all of the usual Mushroom Kingdom quirks we have come to love from Nintendo’s cross-over titles. There are no fouls here, but you will find the pitch surrounded in an electric fence as well plenty of power-ups and a series of customizable gear to spec out your players. Of which all of your favorites are present and accounted for including Bowser, Peach, Donkey Kong, Rosalina, Wario, Toad, and more.

Head over to our coverage of the recent gameplay trailer launch and the free demo for more details on what to expect. Just make sure you go grab that Mario Strikers Battle League deal while you still can.

Mario Strikers Battle League features:

Tackle, pass, and score in Strike, a 5-on-5 sport where anything goes!

There are no rules—use tackles, Hyper Strikes, and items to score and show your opponents who’s boss

Equip gear to augment your stats to fit your strategy

Up to 8 players can play together on the same system, using local wireless**, or online* in individual matches

Up to 20 players can join an online* Strikers Club and earn points for their team and try to be the top club each season

